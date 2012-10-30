BRIEF-Future Land's contract sales up 96.5 pct y/y in January-May
* Says its contract sales at about 8.93 billion yuan ($1.31 billion) in May
LONDON Oct 30 Standard Chartered PLC : * Fd says hopes to agree resolution with other U.S. regulators over Iran
transactions by year end * Fd says unlikely to see double-digit growth this year on headline basis * Fd says seeing slowdown in Asia volumes, giving up margin to maintain growth
MUMBAI, June 5 The chairman of India's National Stock Exchange, Ashok Chawla, told TV channels on Monday the bourse operator would complete an initial public offering (IPO) by the end of the year once it addresses pending issues raised by the country's regulator.