HONG KONG Oct 30 Asia-focused Standard
Chartered said its operating profit so far this year
rose by a mid-single digit rate, dented by a settlement paid to
New York regulators who had threatened the bank's licence in the
state over allegations it hid transactions with Iran.
Operating profit would have risen by at least 10 percent
without that $340 million settlement, the bank said in a third
quarter trading update posted on the Hong Kong bourse on
Tuesday.
Any profit growth means Standard Chartered is on
track for a 10th straight year of record profits.