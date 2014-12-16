* Units sold for between $600-$700 mln - sources
* Bank of East Asia to buy mortgage book from consortium
(Adds names of advisers to buyer group in last paragraph)
By Denny Thomas and Saeed Azhar
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, Dec 16 Standard Chartered
is selling its Hong Kong and Shenzhen consumer finance
businesses to a consortium that includes a Chinese state firm,
in the biggest asset disposal by the emerging markets-focused
lender as part of a restructuring.
In what is expected to be the first of many divestitures,
Standard Chartered has agreed to sell the units for $600
million-$700 million, people familiar with the matter told
Reuters. Standard Chartered announced the sale deal on Tuesday
but did not disclose the value of the transaction.
The buying consortium includes China Travel Financial
Holdings, U.S. hedge fund York Capital Management Global
Advisors and financial firm Pepper Australia Pty Ltd.
The consortium will sell a portfolio of residential
mortgages with a book value of approximately HK$5.9 billion
($761 million) to The Bank of East Asia on completion
of the deal, Standard Chartered said.
China Travel is a state-owned enterprise operating in the
travel business and is seeking to expand into the financial
services sector, hoping to cross-sell products to its existing
clients, one of the people said.
Pepper is a specialty mortgage lender, third-party loan
servicer and an asset manager, with businesses in the United
Kingdom and Australia.
Bankers expect Chinese financial services sector firms to
step up overseas acquisitions. Last week, Haitong Securities
agreed to buy Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo de
Investimento SA for 379 million euros..
Standard Chartered's shares have come under pressure due to
slower growth in Asia and after being set costly fines by U.S.
regulators for breaching Iran sanctions.
Standard Chartered, like its regional peers, is focusing on
shoring up its main corporate banking business to better absorb
a slowdown in economic growth and lending in emerging markets.
Morgan Stanley is advising Standard Chartered on the
sale of the Hong Kong and Shenzhen consumer finance businesses,
sources have said earlier. The buyer consortium was advised by
Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, Pepper said in a
separate statement.
($1 = 7.7530 Hong Kong dollars)
(Additional reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)