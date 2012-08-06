NEW YORK Aug 6 Benjamin Lawsky, the New York
regulator who took action against British bank Standard
Chartered Plc on Monday, heads an agency created only
10 months ago to crack down on financial malfeasance.
The state's Department of Financial Services, which combined
its banking and insurance departments, was formed in October.
Lawsky, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's chief of staff, was
nominated by his boss to run the agency.
Since then, Lawsky has targeted predatory foreclosure
practices and probed lenders on whether they overcharged
homeowners for insurance.
On Monday, he scored his biggest headlines yet, accusing
Standard Chartered of flouting U.S. sanctions and hiding $250
billion in Iranian transactions from U.S. authorities.
Lawsky, a former federal prosecutor , ordered Standard
Chartered to demonstrate why its license to do business in New
York should not be revoked, a drastic measure that would cripple
its ability to take part in the U.S. banking market.
Standard Chartered said it acted to comply with U.S.
sanctions on Iran and would contest the New York regulator's
position.
But Lawsky's order also put banks on notice that, in
addition to federal bank regulators, they now have a powerful
state regulator to deal with.
"Ben Lawsky didn't take this job to be a quiet, unnoticed
back-office regulator," said Steve Cohen, a partner at the law
firm Zuckerman Spaeder who was chief of staff for Cuomo when
Cuomo was state attorney general. "And Gov. Cuomo didn't give
him the job so that he could have a quiet, unnoticed existence."
When the financial services department was first created,
some analysts worried that its mandate might come into conflict
with federal authorities or with the state attorney general's
office.
Cuomo had also sought to give the new department the
authority to investigate violations under the Martin Act, a
powerful state securities law used to combat financial fraud, in
addition to its regulatory powers. But that proposal was
abandoned after opposition from some legal experts and Attorney
General Eric Schneiderman.
In the past, investigations of foreign banks have been led
by the Manhattan district attorney's office and the federal
Justice Department.
"What's unique here is you've got the New York state bank
regulators acting unilaterally," said Jimmy Gurule, a law
professor at Notre Dame University and an expert in
international money laundering and terrorism financing.
Standard Chartered said in a statement it was in ongoing
with U.S. agencies and it was surprised that the Department of
Financial Services had acted alone.
"Resolution of such matters normally proceeds through a
coordinated approach by such agencies," it said. "The Group was
therefore surprised to receive the order from the DFS, given
that discussions with the agencies were ongoing."
On Monday, a spokeswoman for the Justice Department declined
to comment on whether it was probing Standard Chartered. A
spokeswoman for the Manhattan district attorney's office, which
took part in prosecutions of other banks, declined to comment on
whether Standard Chartered is under investigation.
Lawsky was unavailable Monday, and his office declined to
comment.
Michael Smith, the president of the New York Bankers
Association, which does not include Standard Chartered as a
member, said the financial crisis and its aftermath had
increased the state's focus on regulation enforcement.
"You have to take it in that context," he said. "We
understand that this goes with the environment that we're
operating in."
Lawsky served as chief counsel to U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer
on the Senate Judiciary Committee and worked for more than five
years as a federal prosecutor in New York. He joined the New
York attorney general's office under Cuomo and played a key role
in its probe of the $85 billion student loan industry, which
revealed kickbacks and deceptive marketing practices.
In recent months, he has worked behind the scenes to
encourage settlements in a case 18 banks brought against bond
insurer MBIA and former New York insurance
superintendent Eric Dinallo over the state's approval of MBIA's
split during the financial crisis.
Speaking at a public forum last month, Lawsky said that
regulators do too much in secret.
"We should be more willing to be more public," he said.
