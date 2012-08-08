By Carrick Mollenkamp
NEW YORK Aug 8 Standard Chartered Plc's
Group Finance Director Richard Meddings cursed
Americans in a conversation cited by a New York watchdog
pursuing a money laundering case against the British bank,
people familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.
However, Standard Chartered executive Ray Ferguson who
attended the 2006 meeting in question, said Meddings' remark -
rendered by the regulator as "You f---ing Americans" - was not
followed by the complaint about U.S. financial sanctions on Iran
which was alleged by the New York state banking regulator.
And Standard Chartered CEO Peter Sands told reporters on
Wednesday: "We don't believe the quote was accurate."
In a document alleging the British bank hid $250 billion of
illegal transactions tied to Iran, the New York State Department
of Financial Services quoted an unnamed Standard Chartered
executive director saying in 2006 at a meeting about Iran
sanctions: "You f---ing Americans. Who are you to tell us, the
rest of the world that we're not going to deal with Iranians?"
But Ferguson, who was Chief Executive for the bank in the
Americas at the time and is now Singapore CEO, told Reuters
that, while the exchanges had been heated among colleagues and
Meddings had used the expletive, it had not been followed by the
reported comment on U.S. regulations.
Ferguson said Meddings did not, to his recollection, say the
second part of the quotation attributed to him in the
regulators' account: "I do not recognise the quote that has been
attributed to Richard," he said.
It was not clear to what Meddings had in fact referred.
BANK'S RESPONSE
A second source also named Meddings, 54 and a possible
future CEO of Standard Chartered, as the speaker of the phrase
that has been the most eye-catching piece of evidence quoted so
far. The regulator has threatened to strip Standard Chartered of
its banking licence, dubbing it a "rogue institution".
The bank strongly denies the regulator's figures, saying
that its own researches had found only a tiny proportion of
Iran-related transactions - totalling less than $14 million -
were questionable under U.S. sanctions rules.
Meddings, one of five executive directors at the time, has
not responded to repeated requests for comment.
Sands said: "I think the executive director was Richard at
the time.
"On the basis of what we have looked at thus far ... it was
a recollection of a meeting several years before. No one at that
meeting claims to have made that statement, so we don't know
whether the quote is accurate."
The regulator said in the order issued on Monday that in
October 2006, Standard Chartered's top official for business in
the Americas warned in a "panicked message" that the bank's
Iranian dealings could cause "catastrophic reputational damage"
and "serious criminal liability".
A group executive director in London then shot back the
earthy response, according to a New York branch officer quoted
in the order. The reply was "succinctly and unambiguously
communicated" and showed "obvious contempt for U.S. banking
regulations", the regulator's order said.
Meddings, an Oxford graduate and accountant by profession,
became group finance director of the bank shortly afterwards.
As a group executive director he had been in charge of
growth and governance across Africa, the Middle East, Pakistan,
Europe and the Americas. He had also spent time as executive
director in charge of risk.
The loss of a New York banking licence would be a
devastating blow for a foreign bank, effectively cutting off
direct access to the U.S. bank market.