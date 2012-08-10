* Standard Chartered waived attorney-client privilege
* Said wanted to ensure all US agencies had proper info
* NY bank regulator aired usually private communications
* Sensitive documents are thrust of regulator's case
By Aruna Viswanatha and Andrew Longstreth
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Aug 10 Standard Chartered
, the British bank facing explosive money laundering
allegations from New York State's top bank regulator, appears to
have been burned by a decision to waive attorney-client
privilege, a move that usually helps appease U.S. authorities.
While firms on occasion hand over troves of privileged
documents to investigators, that practice generally comes with
an understanding that the information will not be made public.
But the 27-page complaint filed earlier this week by the New
York State Department of Financial Services, a newly created
regulator led by former prosecutor Benjamin Lawsky, is
jam-packed with emails detailing damning legal advice used to
illustrate a "rogue institution."
Lawyers who work on similar investigations say that Lawsky's
actions may make corporations think twice before turning over
sensitive documents.
"The action of this regulator will have a deterring effect
on the nature and extent of cooperation in similar kinds of
cases without some specific assurances," said Robert Bennett, a
prominent white-collar defense attorney at Hogan Lovells who
represented Enron and HealthSouth in criminal investigation.
In a surprise move, the New York regulator broke away from
federal authorities also probing the bank and threatened to
strip Standard Chartered of its state banking license.
It alleged that Standard Chartered "schemed" with the
Iranian government and hid $250 billion of transactions in
violation of U.S. sanctions on Iran.
Standard Chartered has denied the accusations and noted that
it approached all the U.S. agencies, including the Treasury
Department and New York Federal Reserve Bank, in January 2010 to
come forth with its own review of its transactions.
It said it "waived its attorney-client and work product
privileges to ensure that all the U.S. agencies would receive
all relevant information."
While direct regulators like the Department of Financial
Services do have access to the legal files of the banks they
regulate, even without a waiver, it is rare for regulators to
exploit the documents in such a public fashion. In a coordinated
investigation, the state regulator would typically act in
concert with its federal counterparts.
Standard Chartered's cooperation could ultimately benefit
the bank in the form of a more lenient settlement. Reuters
reported on Friday the bank is in talks to resolve the probe and
could enter a settlement next week.
Representatives of the New York regulator, the U.S. Justice
Department, and Standard Chartered all declined to comment.
BUILDING A CASE
New York's case against Standard Chartered seems to heavily
based on emails that could be considered privileged; nearly
every page of the order includes emails or memos that seemingly
constitute legal advice.
It quotes a 1995 email, for example, in which the bank's
general counsel suggests London operations could keep New York
out of the loop and route suspect transfers to another clearing
bank in the United States to keep the New York branch on the
right side of the law.
In 2001, another email from a group legal adviser suggested
payment instructions for Iranian clients shouldn't identify the
client or the purpose of the payment.
That same year outside lawyers told the bank it should
provide additional information to its New York branch about
certain payments, an instruction reiterated by outside lawyers
in 2003, according to emails quoted in the order.
The New York case also includes details of 2005 emails and
notes from the bank's lawyers discussing sanctions concerns.
WAIVER PULLBACK
The waiver of attorney-client privilege became a central
focus of regulators about a decade ago when a spate of corporate
accounting scandals, such as those at Enron Corp and WorldCom
Inc, came to light. To get to the bottom of cases, the
government pressured companies to waive the privilege.
A Justice Department memo explicitly allowed prosecutors to
consider whether a company waived privilege as a factor in
deciding whether to charge a company.
But corporate lawyers began complaining that the policy
weakened the ability of attorneys to speak candidly with their
clients, and the Justice Department revised its guidelines in
2008 to prohibit prosecutors from asking companies to waive
privilege.
Companies don't often provide waivers anymore, defense
lawyers said, especially since such waivers could open to door
to private plaintiffs obtaining those same documents.
"It's pretty infrequent," a former federal prosecutor said.
"You don't want to waive it, because it opens the floodgates and
exposes it to civil litigants."