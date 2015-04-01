(Corrects details on Mark Dowie's roles in paragraph 5)
By Steve Slater
LONDON, April 1 Asia-focused bank Standard
Chartered Plc said senior executive Viswanathan Shankar
had quit and announced a number of management changes in another
reshuffle as it seeks to turn around its fortunes.
Shankar has resigned as chief executive of Europe, Middle
East, Africa and Americas, and will now look at setting up a
private equity firm, Standard Chartered said on Wednesday.
The 57-year-old, who was one of four executives on the
board, will step down at the end of April after 13 years at the
bank.
Standard Chartered also said Jonathan Paul will become head
of financial markets, and Sumit Dayal will take over as head of
corporate finance, both based in Singapore.
Mark Dowie, who has run corporate finance since 2011 and
been acting head of financial markets for a year, will become
vice-chairman of clients and products, moving back to London.
Paul has 25 years experience at financial firms including
Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs. He founded
hedge fund Ardmore Park Capital in 2008 and more recently also
advised asset management firms.
Dayal has been at Standard Chartered for 11 years, including
as head of leveraged finance and equity capital markets.
The new appointments are the latest in a string of changes
at Standard Chartered after two years of falling profits raised
concerns it had lost its way.
Former JPMorgan investment bank boss Bill Winters
will take over as chief executive in June, replacing Peter
Sands, after investors pushed for change. Chairman John Peace
will leave next year.
A trio of senior managers left last year, and in February
the bank said Jaspal Bindra, CEO of its Asia business and three
long-standing directors were stepping down.
Standard Chartered's London-listed shares were up 0.4
percent at 0910 GMT.
(Editing by Nishant Kumar and Pravin Char)