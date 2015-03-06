BRIEF-1347 Property Insurance Holdings reports qtrly shr of $0.04
* 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. announces 2017 first quarter financial results
March 6 Standard Chartered Bank appointed Carlos Vahos regional chief financial officer for the Americas.
Vahos joined the bank in 2010 and he was most recently based in Singapore as CFO for corporate and institutional clients.
Vahos, based in New York, will oversee implementation of the bank's Americas financial strategy and cost management. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)
* Joseph D. Perillo appointed Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc.