(In Feb. 2 item, corrects spelling of Anders Carlstrom's second
name in paragraphs 1 and 3 after StanChart corrected it)
Feb 2 Standard Chartered appointed
Chris Bayliss as head of personal segments, and Anders Carlstrom
as head of digital banking, based in Singapore.
Bayliss joins from the New Zealand Racing Board where he was
the chief executive. He will report to Euan Campbell, group head
of segments.
Carlstrom joins from Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken
bank in Sweden where he was the head of digital channels for
its retail business. He will report to Chris De Bruin, group
head of integrated distribution.
(Reporting by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)