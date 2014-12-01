Dec 1 Banking group Standard Chartered Plc
said it appointed Gwynne Master head of financial
institutions (FI) in Europe, in the bank's Corporate &
Institutional Client (CIC) coverage segment.
Master, who starts her new role on Dec. 1, will be based in
London and report jointly to Scott Barton, regional head, CIC
Europe, and Peter Heidinger, FI head, CIC global.
Master joins from Barclays, Singapore, where she was
managing director, head of Asia FI, and co-head of Asia
corporate.
(Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)