Sept 23 Standard Chartered Plc announced three appointments in its retail client business.

The bank appointed Kartik Mani as global head of cards and personal loans. He will be based in Singapore and will report to T.S. Anil, global head of retail products.

Mani previously worked in London for HSBC Holdings Plc , where he was global head of cards and loans.

Sebastian Arcuri was appointed regional head of retail clients for ASEAN in July. He joined from HSBC, where he was head of retail banking and wealth management for Brazil.

Arcuri is based in Singapore and reports to Karen Fawcett, group head of retail clients.

Rajan Raju was appointed to the newly created role of head of retail clients in Singapore, effective Sept. 25.

He joins from Deutsche Bank AG where he was the chief executive for DWS Asia ex-Japan. He will also be based in Singapore and will report to Neeraj Swaroop, chief executive of Standard Chartered Bank Singapore, and Arcuri. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)