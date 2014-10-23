Oct 23 Standard Chartered Plc said it appointed Terence Gan as head of financial markets rates sales and Zhou Cheng Gang as head of RMB sales.

Gan will join the bank this week in Singapore and will report to Carsten Stoehr, global head of financial markets sales

Cheng Gang, based in Hong Kong, will report to George Sun, head of financial markets sales for Greater China and Northeast Asia.

Cheng, who joins from Pimco, will be responsible for driving all RMB-related financial market opportunities globally.

Gan recently worked with Bank of America Merill Lynch at Singapore.

Standard Chartered recently appointed Paul Denslow as head of FX sales for Americas. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)