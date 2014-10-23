Oct 23 Standard Chartered Plc said it
appointed Terence Gan as head of financial markets rates sales
and Zhou Cheng Gang as head of RMB sales.
Gan will join the bank this week in Singapore and will
report to Carsten Stoehr, global head of financial markets sales
Cheng Gang, based in Hong Kong, will report to George Sun,
head of financial markets sales for Greater China and Northeast
Asia.
Cheng, who joins from Pimco, will be responsible for driving
all RMB-related financial market opportunities globally.
Gan recently worked with Bank of America Merill Lynch at
Singapore.
Standard Chartered recently appointed Paul Denslow as head
of FX sales for Americas.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)