LONDON, April 30 Investors should vote against
Standard Chartered's executive pay, a British
advisory group said, days after another British bank, Barclays
, saw shareholders revolt over boardroom pay.
Shareholder advisory service Pirc said on Monday investors
should vote down Standard Chartered's pay plan at its May 9
annual meeting, citing the award for Mike Rees, head of
wholesale banking.
Rees was paid $13.4 million last year, including a salary of
$1.1 million and bonus, benefits and long-term share awards. He
has earned $40 million in the past three years.
"The remuneration structure in itself promotes very
excessive payouts," Pirc said. "This concern stems from the
remuneration strategy which is geared towards promoting
short-term performance."
Standard Chartered paid its 13 top executives and bankers
$92 million for 2011, for which it has declared a total $1.8
billion in dividends for investors, up 15 percent.
"We have been clear that we pay for long-term performance
and that long-term performance has been clearly evident for a
number of years," a spokesman for the bank said.
Standard Chartered is based in London but makes more than
three quarters of its profit in Asia. Its 2011 pretax profit
rose 11 percent to $6.8 billion, a ninth successive full-year
record, led by growth in the wholesale arm. (ID:nL4E8DS1J1)
Pirc's stance followed more than a quarter of voters at
Barclays and Credit Suisse annual meetings on Friday
voting against their banks' pay plans.
Politicians and shareholder advisory groups have said
investors should send a clear message to banks about the need
for pay restraint and better reward shareholders, rather than
staff.
Separately on Monday, British insurer Aviva said
chief executive Andrew Moss had waived his 2012 salary increase
as part of a review of executive pay policy launched in response
to pressure from shareholders.