NEW YORK Aug 9 Ratings agency Fitch on Thursday said it could cut Standard Chartered's ratings as allegations the bank broke U.S. sanctions against Iran become clearer.

While it's "too early" to judge the likelihood of different scenarios, Fitch said in a statement, the bank's ratings could "be downgraded when there is more clarity," possibly following a hearing on August 15.

Standard Chartered could keep its AA-minus rating if, under the least negative case, the matter is quickly resolved through a penalty or fine and added compliance costs, "all of which can be absorbed by its high profitability," Fitch said.

"The ratings would likely be placed on Rating Watch Negative or could be downgraded by one or more notches if there was a heightened risk of Standard Chartered losing its New York branch license" and if the bank saw its U.S. operations paralyzed, Fitch added.

Standard Chartered lost more than a quarter of its market value in 24 hours after the New York State Department of Financial Services accused the bank on Monday of assisting $250 billion of money-laundering transactions with Iran, earning lucrative fees over nearly 10 years.