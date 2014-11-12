HONG KONG Nov 12 Standard Chartered plc
Chief Executive Peter Sands said on Wednesday the bank
has no plans to raise capital and is comfortable with its
capital ratios.
"I am committed to leading the bank and returning us to a
trajectory of sustainable growth," Sands told reporters at the
opening of the Asia-focused bank's new wealth management centre
in Hong Kong.
The bank is under pressure to improve performance after
three profit warnings this year and a 30-percent plunge in its
shares. Grim earnings last month showed the tough task facing
Sands as he tries to turn around the bank after 10 years of
record earnings came to a halt last year.
"The board and I are confident in the strength of management
team," Sands added, when asked if the bank needed to make
changes.
Standard Chartered's London shares were flat in early
trades, while the benchmark U.K. stock index was down
0.4 percent.
