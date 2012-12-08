Dec 7 Standard Chartered, a British
bank, is expected to announce on Monday a $330 million
settlement with U.S. law-enforcement agencies, a deal that would
conclude an investigation that examined whether the bank
violated sanctions with Iran, people familiar with the situation
said.
The settlement, which is expected to include the U.S.
Justice Department and the Manhattan district attorney, f ollows
a $340 million settlement that the bank reached in August with
the New York Department of Financial Services.
That settlement came after the New York regulator analyzed
whether Standard Chartered had improperly concealed transactions
tied to Iran. As a result of the settlement, the bank agreed to
install a monitor to evaluate anti-money laundering systems.
The bank said on Thursday it expects to pay $330 million in
the latest settlement, but did not offer specific timing, saying
only that an announcement would come "very shortly." A Standard
Chartered spokeswoman declined comment on Friday.