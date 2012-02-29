SINGAPORE Feb 29 Standard Chartered Plc
said on Wednesday it will set up a subsidiary
for its consumer and small business banking operations in
Singapore.
The new unit will need to meet Singapore's domestic bank
capital rules.
"We have taken the decision in consultation with the
Monetary Authority of Singapore, and it is in line with their
thinking," the bank said in its annual results statement.
Regulators around the world are bringing in new rules to
ensure banks' retail operations are better-protected from any
risk undertaken by the rest of their businesses following the
2008 financial crisis.
Standard Chartered, along with Citigroup Inc, is one
of the biggest foreign players in Singapore's consumer banking
market. Citi already operates its Singapore consumer banking
business as a subsidiary.
Standard Chartered's private and wholesale banking
operations in Singapore will continue to operate as a branch.
"In the consumer and SME (small and medium enterprise)
segments there are opportunities to continue to make market
share gains, which we believe will be facilitated by moving to a
locally incorporated structure," it said.
Earlier, Standard Chartered announced it posted a ninth
consecutive year of record earnings in 2011.