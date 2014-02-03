DUBAI Feb 3 Standard Chartered said on Monday it had named Mohsin Nathani as its chief executive officer for the United Arab Emirates.

Nathani, previously CEO of the bank's Pakistan business, will succeed Jonathan Morris, who has resigned from the bank, a statement from the British lender said.

Nathani's appointment is effective from February 1. Prior to joining Standard Chartered in 2010 to head the Pakistani business, he worked for Barclays Bank in the south Asian country.