WASHINGTON Aug 8 The U.S. Treasury told the
British government on Wednesday that it takes financial
sanctions violations "extremely seriously" and is coordinating
with federal and state agencies in an investigation of the UK's
Standard Chartered bank.
Adam Szubin, the director of Treasury's Office of Foreign
Assets Control, told the British Treasury in a letter obtained
by Reuters that his office is investigating the bank for
"potential Iran-related violations as well as a broader set of
potential sanctions violations."
The letter, dated Aug. 8, was in response to a British
request for clarification of U.S. sanctions laws and comes
after New York State authorities alleged that Standard Chartered
hid $250 billion of Iranian banking transactions, in violation
of U.S. law.