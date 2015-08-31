NAIROBI Aug 31 Kenyan media company Standard
Group posted a 90 percent fall in pretax profit for the
six months ending June, days after warning of a sharp drop in
earnings this year.
Pretax profit fell to 21.3 million Kenyan shillings
($200,000) from 205 million in the same period of 2014, hurt by
weakness in the company's television segment.
The company had on Friday warned its full-year earnings
would be at least 25 percent lower than last year, hurt by
disruption resulting from a countrywide digital migration of
television signals.
Four Kenyan television stations, including one belonging to
Standard Group, were off air for 19 days in February after the
government switched off all analogue signals, leading to
advertising losses for media companies.
Standard, which also publishes newspapers, runs websites and
owns a radio station, said it expects earning to improve in the
second half of the year after a difficult start to 2015.
"The board is optimistic barring unforeseen factors that the
group will record (an) improved performance in the second half
of the year," the company said in a statement.
Standard's television business saw revenue drop 27 percent
to 275 million shillings, but the company's radio segment
achieved growth of 116 percent.
($1 = 103.9500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by David Holmes)