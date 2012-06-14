LONDON, June 14 Standard Life, Britain's
fifth-biggest insurer, has created a dedicated emerging markets
division and brought its British and European businesses under
one roof in a reorganisation aimed at boosting overseas profit.
Nathan Parnaby, who runs all Standard Life's international
operations, will be chief executive of the new Asia and emerging
markets unit, taking responsibility for the group's business in
China, India, and Hong Kong.
Paul Matthews, head of Standard Life's flagship British
business, will also take charge of its Irish and German units in
the newly created role of chief executive, UK and Europe.
Standard Life said on Thursday the reorganisation followed
an overhaul of its Irish and German units which made them
broadly similar to the British operation, opening opportunities
to achieve efficiency gains by bringing the three together.
The shake-up will also allow Edinburgh-based Standard Life
to focus more closely on its fledgling ventures in fast-growing
Asia after they broke even for the first time in 2011, the
company said.
Standard Life's Canadian unit, which accounted for a third
of operating profit last year, will remain outside the new
structure because it focuses on traditional insurance products
rather than asset management services prioritised across the
rest of the group, a spokeswoman said.