LONDON, April 2 The head of British insurer
Standard Life received total salary, bonuses and share
awards of about 2.5 million pounds ($3.99 million) last year, an
increase of 30 percent, even though the group's shares fell last
year.
Chief Executive David Nish got just over 2 million pounds in
pay and bonuses, and also received 235,000 Standard Life shares
worth about 530,000 pounds at current prices under a long-term
management incentive scheme, the insurer said on Monday.
The incentive programme, which sets awards based on
performance over a three-year period, did not pay out in 2010,
when Nish's salary and bonus package rose 66 percent compared
with the previous year to 1.97 million pounds.
Standard Life, Britain's fifth-biggest insurer, has been
investing in the development and distribution of new savings and
pension products to take advantage of a series of regulatory
shake-ups that start to take effect later this year.
Shares in the group, which last month reported a
forecast-beating 28 percent rise in its 2011 profit, fell 4.6
percent last year, beating a 14 percent drop in the Stoxx 600
European insurance share index which was driven by to
the euro zone sovereign debt crisis.
"Against a challenging economic environment the company has
continued to deliver growth in assets, an increase in operating
profits and an increased dividend for 1.5 million shareholders,"
said Crawford Gillies, chairman of Standard Life's remuneration
committee.
"I believe these awards are fair and reflect the continuing
transformation of our business."
Many European insurers reported flat or lower profit for
2011, hit by writedowns on distressed euro zone government bonds
and a surge in claims triggered by a spate of natural disasters.
Keith Skeoch, head of Standard Life's fund management arm,
received about 560,000 pounds under the long-term incentive plan
and also got a bonus of 1.46 million pounds, more than any other
director.