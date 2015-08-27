LONDON Aug 27 Standard Life Investments'
flagship GARS fund, home to the savings of thousands of Britons,
may be getting so big that its ability to outperform by picking
individual stocks is being affected, a leading research firm has
warned.
Morningstar, widely used by investment advisors and
investors to help decide which funds to invest in, said on
Thursday Standard Life's Global Absolute Return Strategies fund
is facing "capacity issues" that are impacting its ability to
generate outperformance from individual securities.
Analyst Randal Goldsmith at Morningstar said GARS, which has
assets of some 44 billion pounds ($68 billion), was in good
shape, but investors needed to keep an eye on fund flows and
returns.
A spokeswoman for Standard Life Investments, part of insurer
Standard Life, said GARS continued to perform well and
the firm was confident it could manage the fund's growth, given
its focus on highly liquid and globally broad investments.
"We regularly monitor the portfolio and its structure and
the results of our studies have consistently showed that GARS
has available capacity well beyond the level it is today," the
spokeswoman said.
Since launching in 2006, GARS, which has six portfolio
managers including head of multi asset and macro investing Guy
Stern and which invests across asset classes, had consistently
delivered its performance target of cash plus 5 percent gross
over a rolling three-year period, she said.
Morningstar's Goldsmith said that while the fund's trades in
liquid markets such as currencies and government debt were
likely to continue to do well as the fund grows, bets on less
liquid individual stocks and bonds could struggle to be as
profitable.
"With this stretched capacity, we are already seeing changes
to the fund and in particular have seen a reduction in the
fund's ability to produce alpha (outperformance) from stock
selection," Goldsmith said.
The Standard Life Investments Global Absolute Return
Strategies Retail Acc, a share class for retail investors, lost
1.55 percent in the June quarter net of fees, its first
quarterly loss in two years, data from Morningstar showed.
