BRIEF-Ores FY net loss of 187,644 euros
* FY net loss 187,644 euros ($204,738) Source text: http://bit.ly/2ouYR8T
(Corrects time period of net inflows to nine months in first paragraph)
LONDON Oct 29 Standard Life posted net inflows of 4.3 billion pounds ($6.94 billion) in the first nine months but said the outlook for the annuity market remained uncertain.
Assets under administration from continuing operations rose to 290 billion pounds, the company said in a trading statement on Wednesday, compared with 237.6 billion pounds a year ago, helped by the acquisition of Ignis Asset Management.
But it said changes in annuity regulations in the UK had led to a cut in annuity sales of 55 percent year to date, with a 67 percent drop in sales in quarter compared with a year ago.
"The UK outlook for annuities remains uncertain, with a significant reduction in demand and a step down in profitability of our spread/risk business expected in future," the company said. ($1 = 0.6193 British Pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Clare Hutchison)
SHANGHAI, April 26 Hong Kong shares rose to their highest level in over a month Wednesday, in line with gains in most other Asian markets, supported by improved risk appetite and an overnight rally on Wall Street.