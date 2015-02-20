* Operating profit jumps 19 pct
LONDON, Feb 20 A move into asset management
helped to drive a 19 percent rise in operating profit for
Standard Life in 2014, offsetting a hit to annuity sales
from British pension reforms.
Best known as an insurer, Standard Life is moving more into
asset management and away from its traditional business. It sold
its Canadian operations last year for $3.7 billion and also
bought Ignis Asset Management for 390 million pounds ($602
million).
Chief Executive David Nish told reporters on a conference
call that the deals "transformed the group further towards being
a long-term investment savings business".
Operating profit before tax from continuing operations rose
to 604 million pounds ($931.5 million), Standard Life said in a
statement, ahead of a forecast of 559 million pounds.
It said it would pay a total dividend of 17.03 pence per
share, again beating forecasts of 16.89 pence per share.
Standard Life's shares rallied 3.4 percent to their highest
since Dec 8 at 423 pence.
It was not all good news, however. Margins from annuity new
business sales fell 66 percent last year and Standard Life
expected contribution from annuity new business to drop in 2015
by between 10 and 15 million pounds.
"In terms of our annuity sales, there has been a significant
reduction, a direct result of the changes announced in the
budget," Nish said, adding that the strength of the company's
results reflected the breadth of its business.
Pensions and insurance companies were forced back to the
drawing board last year by surprise British reforms, to take
effect in April, which mean retirees no longer need to use their
pensions pots to buy an annuity, which gives an income for life.
The firm's joint ventures in China and India were performing
well, Nish said, adding the firm wanted to increase its stake in
its Indian life joint venture with HDFC, pending rule
changes.
The changes will allow foreign investors to take a maximum
49 percent stake in insurance joint ventures, from the current
26 percent. However, Nish said it was "probably unlikely" the
firm would increase its stake to the maximum 49 percent.
