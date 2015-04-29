(Recasts, adds QE, company comments, share price)
By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, April 29 Money-printing in the euro zone
helped drive flows into Standard Life's funds in the
first quarter as investors searched for higher-yielding assets,
the British insurer and asset manager said on Wednesday.
Bonds are posting negative yields in several European
countries after the European Central Bank announced a trillion
euro bond-buying - or quantitative easing - programme, which
kicked in last month.
This has encouraged investment in assets such as stocks and
corporate bonds.
"My funds saw very strong flows from overseas, and Europe in
particular, as QE lifted the financial markets," said Keith
Skeoch, chief executive of funds arm Standard Life Investments
(SLI).
SLI's assets under management rose 5 percent in the first
quarter, to 258.4 billion pounds ($397.13 billion), Standard
Life said in a trading statement.
Standard Life's assets under administration, a broader
measure of the group's performance, also rose 5 percent, to
311.9 billion pounds.
Standard Life's performance is increasingly driven by its
asset management, rather than its life and pensions business.
British pensions reform, which came into effect this month
and allows retirees to choose how to spend their pension pots,
has encouraged a focus by insurers on products other than
income-bearing annuities.
"Standard Life continues to deliver consistently on net
inflows in UK pensions and asset management," said analysts at
JP Morgan in a note, adding that Standard Life's results beat
its forecasts and reiterating its overweight rating.
"Overall we see these as a strong set of results."
Standard Life's shares rose 0.6 percent to 469 pence at 0720
GMT.
($1 = 0.6507 pounds)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop and Jon
Boyle)