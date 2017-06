LONDON, March 7 Standard Life PLC : * Reports 2012 pretax operating profit of 900 million STG, up 65 percent,

consensus 853 million STG * To pay total 2012 dividend of 14.7 pence versus 13.8 pence, consensus 14.69

pence * Says to pay special dividend of 12.8 pence per share, citing "strong capital

position" * Says SLI funds arm had 2012 third party net inflows of 6.1 billion STG versus

4.3 billion STG * Says confident can deliver "on-going improvements" in value