(Corrects name of VW executive in second paragraph to Hans
Dieter Poetsche)
LONDON, March 2 The investment arm of British
insurer Standard life said on Wednesday it would escalate
its engagement with management at Volkswagen and
Royal Dutch Shell, citing governance concerns.
In its annual governance and stewardship report, Standard
Life Investments said it continued to be worried about a lack of
independence on Volkswagen's supervisory board and board
committees following the appointment of former Chief Financial
Officer Hans Dieter Poetsche as chairman of the supervisory
board, in the wake of the firm's emissions scandal.
The fund manager also said it continued to have concerns
about audit quality at Shell following the appointment of EY -
which also served as auditor of BG, the company recently taken
over by the oil and gas heavyweight.
Standard Life Investments flagged the two companies as
candidates for "escalation", indicating that they would increase
engagement with company management to seek reassurance on their
concerns.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)