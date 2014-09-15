Sept 15 Investment manager Standard Life Investments said it appointed James Millard as investment director to its MyFolio fund solutions team.

Millard will report to Bambos Hambi, head of fund of funds management at Standard Life Investments.

The firm said Millard will be responsible for helping manage the team, and for the team's strategic development.

Millard joins from Old Mutual Wealth where he was director of investments. (Bangalore newsroom: moves@thomsonreuters.com)