EU mergers and takeovers (May 19)
BRUSSELS, May 19 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Aug 15 Standard Life Investments, a unit of Standard Life Plc, said Marc Brammer and Sophie Rahm would join its environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment team as Responsible Investment Analysts.
They will report to Amanda Young, head of responsible investment, and will help in further integrating responsible investment considerations into the wider investment process and engaging with companies on environmental and social issues.
Brammer joins from Inflection Point Capital Management and Rahm joins from Schroders Plc. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
SANTOS, Brazil, May 19 The Brazilian unit of Archer Daniels Midland Co on Friday said it had completed a 33 percent expansion in its Santos port terminal's export capacity to 8 million tonnes of grains per year.