Big tobacco leaves huge ecological footprint -WHO
* Tobacco causing "massive harm" to environment, WHO report says
Jan 30 Scotland-based investment manager Standard Life Investments appointed Mark Clacy-Jones as a fund strategist to its global real estate research and strategy team.
Clacy-Jones joined the company from Knight Frank, where he was the head of data & analytics, commercial research, Standard Life said. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)
* Tobacco causing "massive harm" to environment, WHO report says
ZURICH, May 30 As Novartis considers asset sales that could raise $50 billion, investors are worried any cash raised may give the Swiss drugmaker firepower for another unsuccessful megadeal.