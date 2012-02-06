Feb 6 Standard Pacific Corp
reported fourth-quarter results that beat market expectations,
and the homebuilder said new orders jumped 44 percent.
The housing market is healing from a downturn that triggered
the 2007-09 recession, but a glut of unsold properties and high
unemployment have hindered the recovery.
The company said fourth-quarter net new orders rose 44
percent to 615 homes. Orders are a leading indicator for
homebuilders, which do not recognize revenue until they close on
a home.
October-December net income available to common shareholders
was $8.7 million, or 4 cents a share, compared with a net loss
of $9.5 million, or 8 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 38 percent to $293.2 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 2 cents a
share, on revenue of $275.5 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company , which closed at $4.05 on Monday on
the New York Stock Exchange, were up 4 percent in aftermarket
trading.