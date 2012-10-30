ACCRA Oct 30 Standard Chartered Bank Ghana's net profit for the nine months through September rose 36 percent to 80.190 million cedis ($42.65 million) from 58.893 million a year earlier, it said on Tuesday.

Net interest income rose 3 percent to 116.757 million cedis from 113.355 million while earnings per share rose to 4.17 cedis from 3.06.

($1=1.88 cedis) (Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Editing by Joe Bavier and Jason Neely)