ACCRA Oct 10 Standard Chartered Bank Ghana
will offer a bonus issue of more than 96 million shares
to its existing shareholders in a move to broaden shareholder
base and raise liquidity, the bank said in a statement on
Wednesday.
"Following the approval by Standard Chartered Bank Ghana
Limited shareholders...the company is pleased to announce a
bonus issue of 96,256,070 ordinary shares of no par value," read
the statement released via the Ghana Stock Exchange.
The issue will be in a ratio of five new shares for every
one existing share held. Investors must hold shares before an
ex-bonus date of November 9 to qualify for the bonus issue, the
statement said.
The bank's net profit for the first half of 2012 rose 46
percent compared to the same period in 2011, the company said in
July.
