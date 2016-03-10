March 10 Two big New York law firms that
represented the now-imprisoned financier Allen Stanford
persuaded a federal appeals court on Thursday to throw out a
lawsuit claiming that they helped conceal his $7.2 billion Ponzi
scheme.
Reversing a lower court ruling, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court
of Appeals in New Orleans said Chadbourne & Parke and Proskauer
Rose were immune from liability for losses that 18,000 former
Stanford investors blamed in part on Thomas Sjoblom, a lawyer
who had represented the financier and worked at both firms.
The investors claimed that the law firms knew Stanford had
been selling fraudulent high-yielding certificates of deposit
through his Antigua-based Stanford International Bank, and that
the firms obstructed a related U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission probe.
Stanford, 65, was convicted of fraud in March 2012 and is
serving a 110-year prison term. His scheme was revealed in 2009.
Lawyers for the investors did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
The lawsuit had made it to the U.S. Supreme Court, which in
February 2014 allowed it to proceed.
It then returned to the courtroom of U.S. District Judge
David Godbey in Dallas, who last March rejected the law firms'
arguments that they deserved immunity under Texas law.
But the Texas Supreme Court later ruled in a different case
that it was not enough to claim that a lawyer's conduct was
"fraudulent" to overcome the immunity that the lawyer enjoys
when representing clients.
In Thursday's 3-0 decision, the 5th Circuit said that ruling
required the dismissal of the Stanford investors' case, given
that Sjoblom's dealings with the SEC reflected the "classic"
give-and-take that occurs when representing clients.
"That some of it was allegedly wrongful, or that he
allegedly carried out some of his responsibilities in a
fraudulent manner, is no matter," Circuit Judge Edith Brown
Clement wrote.
The law firms and Sjoblom have also faced lawsuits by Ralph
Janvey, a court-appointed receiver for Stanford's companies, and
a committee of Stanford investors helping him recover money for
creditors.
Proskauer said it is pleased with Thursday's decision, and
expects the "equally baseless" claims in the other litigation
will be dismissed.
Chadbourne did not immediately respond to requests for
comment. Sjoblom's lawyer Joshua Hochberg said the decision will
protect lawyers "who are unfortunately lied to and misled by
their clients."
The case is Troice et al v. Proskauer Rose LLP et al, 5th
U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 15-10500.
