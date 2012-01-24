HOUSTON The trial of Allen Stanford, which started on Monday, promises the twists and turns of a best-selling crime novel. But it will offer little solace to investors who lost their money and it may prove uncomfortable for regulators and law enforcers who failed to prevent the alleged fraud.

Prosecutors accuse Stanford of issuing $7 billion in fraudulent certificates of deposit through his Antigua-based bank and then bilking investors out of their money. Stanford, who faces 14 counts of fraud, conspiracy and conspiracy to commit money laundering, has denied any wrongdoing.

Investors have recovered nothing in the two and a half years since he was arrested.

"While we would all like to see Stanford convicted, the real justice for the victims is getting their savings back," said Angela Shaw, who leads a group of investors trying to recover money.

Shaw says the investors' best shot is a separate lawsuit brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission against the Securities Investor Protection Corp (SIPC), a fund paid for by the brokerage industry.

The SEC wants the fund to accept claims from Stanford's investors, while the fund says it has no authority over the Stanford case. Arguments in that case start in federal court in Washington on Tuesday.

As jury selection began on Monday, Stanford, 61, stood and peered intently at a pool of 80 jurors as they filed into a federal courtroom in Houston. He wore a rumpled light grey suit, a blue shirt and no tie in his first court appearance in street clothes since his arrest in June 2009.

Judge David Hittner came down from the bench to question potential jurors, explaining that he wanted the process to be less formal. Stanford sat looking grim.

Questioning by the judge turned up two jurors who had ties to Stanford businesses. One man worked as a copywriter for a firm that produced literature for Houston-based brokerage Stanford Financial Group, while another man went to Antigua to try to recover Stanford assets on that island. Jury selection was set to continue on Tuesday.

Prosecutors have said Stanford's scheme included Swiss bank accounts, a blood oath meant to keep Antigua's financial regulator silent, and an eleventh-hour flight to Libya by Stanford and his girlfriend.

"It's like living in the middle of a John Grisham novel and every day is a new chapter," Shaw said of the case against Stanford.

Stanford spent the proceeds on luxury homes, expensive cars and women, according to prosecutors. Some of those assets are tied up in legal proceedings in Antigua.

The prosecutors have sought to keep the SIPC out of the trial, arguing that the agency's decision not to cover the losses was irrelevant. But, at a hearing before the trial, Hittner overruled a government motion that would keep the SIPC's decision off-limits during the case.

UNDER SCRUTINY

Also likely to come up at the trial are details of how U.S. government agencies monitored Stanford for years, investigating suspicions ranging from fraud to laundering drug money for Mexican cartels.

Yet no charges, civil or criminal, were filed until a few months after Bernard Madoff confessed to running a massive Ponzi scheme.

At one time or another, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Justice Department, the Drug Enforcement Agency, the U.S. Postal Inspector, the SEC and the Secret Service all took a look at Stanford's operations, according a report by the SEC's inspector general in March 2010.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission received complaints from customers and Stanford employees, and the agency was aware since 1997 that Stanford was likely operating a Ponzi scheme, the inspector general found.

A primary reason the SEC did not vigorously pursue the case involved the way officials at its Fort Worth office perceived they were judged by higher-ups in Washington, the report said. According to the report, Forth Worth was encouraged to take less-complex, "slam-dunk" cases rather than complex cases like Stanford.

"The nature of this case is one that naturally will breed a microscopic review of the history of Allen Stanford investigations and why was he not charged sooner," said Jacob Frenkel, a former federal criminal prosecutor who is an attorney at Shuman Rogers. "But there is inherent problem in Monday morning quarterbacking. A fair analysis requires what information was known at the time and what the response was to that information."

When Stanford's lawyers were seeking to prove during court proceedings that his business was legitimate, they often argued that his broker dealer and investment advisory firm, Stanford Group Co, was regulated and registered with the SEC and other watchdogs, which had so far only fined the firm for minor penalties.

"The defense is going to try and blame it all on the government, who had the opportunity to stop this and didn't," said Ross Albert, partner at Moss, Manning & Martin and a former lawyer with the SEC.

Stanford's attorneys have said that he is unfit for trial after a severe jailhouse beating and an addiction to anti-anxiety medication. Prosecutors have fought to keep those details out of the trial, arguing that they were not relevant. One of Stanford's attorneys, Robert Scardino, said last week that he fully intended for Stanford to take the stand so jurors can determine for themselves whether he was fit for trial.

(Reporting by Anna Driver; Additional reporting by Sarah N. Lynch in Washington; Editing by Eddie Evans, Phil Berlowitz)