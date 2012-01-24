HOUSTON Texas financier Allen Stanford used lies and bribes to steal the hard-earned savings of customers of his offshore bank, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

"He told them lie, after lie, after lie," prosecutor Gregg Costa told the jury at the start of Stanford's trial on criminal fraud charges in federal court in Houston.

Laying out the government's case, Costa detailed a sprawling $7 billion Ponzi scheme originating with Stanford's bank in Antigua, Stanford International Bank. Stanford misled investors and used their funds as "his own private piggy bank," Costa said.

"Really, that is the perfect name for the bank, because the bank was there to enrich Mr. Stanford."

Stanford sat rocking in his chair, listening intently.

Earlier, Stanford pleaded not guilty to a 14-count indictment. "I plead not guilt to every count," the former billionaire said in an emphatic voice.

His attorneys have said that Stanford is unfit for trial after a severe beating in jail and because of an addiction to anti-anxiety medication. Attorney Robert Scardino said Stanford would take the stand so jurors can determine for themselves whether he was fit.

Witnesses for the prosecution include former employees, financial advisers who allegedly peddled certificates of deposit for the bank and Stanford's former chief financial officer, James Davis.

Jury selection ended on Tuesday with the selection of 10 men and five women as jurors. All jurors will serve throughout the trial and three will be selected at random to serve as alternates before deliberations begin.

(Additional reporting by Eddie Evans; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)