By Anna Driver
HOUSTON, Feb 27 Texas financier Allen
Stanford's attorneys wound up their defense in his criminal
fraud trial on Monday without calling Stanford himself to the
stand, ending suspense over whether he would testify.
Stanford, 61, is accused of bilking investors from more than
100 countries by selling fraudulent certificates of deposit from
Stanford International Bank in Antigua, and then using those
deposits to finance his own lifestyle.
His trial began on Jan. 23 in federal court in Houston.
Prosecutors presented a series of witnesses, including former
chief financial officer James Davis, who said that Stanford was
deeply involved in running the bank. In their defense,
Stanford's attorneys have sought to portray their client as
aloof from day-to-day decisions, blaming Davis, who has pleaded
guilty to fraud, and others for any wrongdoing.
Whether Stanford would actually testify in his own defense
had been a big question hanging over the trial, ever since his
lawyers said that Stanford wanted to tell his side of the story.
But criminal defense attorneys said that letting defendants
testify is very risky because it leaves them open to tough
questions from prosecutors.
The decision apparently went down to the wire.
On Monday afternoon, his attorneys asked Judge David Hittner
for more time to decide whether their client would take the
stand, but Hittner refused. "There has been ample time for
discussion," the judge said.
Stanford then met with his 82-year-old mother, Sammie
Stanford, and a former employee, Evelyn Saravia, outside the
courtroom. His mother had not been in court since earlier in the
trial, while Saravia has attended every day of the trial and
Stanford has often communicated with her using hand signals.
After the break, Stanford attorney Robert Scardino told the
court the defense had called its final witness. "Your honor, the
defense rests," Scardino said.
Hittner said closing arguments would be held on Wednesday.
Stanford's mother spoke to reporters after court adjourned
for the day and said Stanford himself was the only person on his
defense team who wanted him to testify. "I think he just bowed
to the majority," said Sammie Stanford. "I think nobody wanted
him to, but him."
Stanford has been suffering from a cold and coughing in
court for a week, and this may have been behind his decision not
testify, Sammie Stanford said. "He hasn't been able to sleep"
because of his cold, she said.
Some legal experts said Stanford and his team made the right
decision. "In the best of times, the decision to call the
defendant is inherently problematic. There are so many things
that can go wrong," said Brian Wice, a criminal defense attorney
who is not involved in the case.
The case is USA v. Stanford et al, U.S. District Court for
the Southern District of Texas, No. 09r-00342.