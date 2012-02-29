* Stanford lined pockets with other people's money
-prosecutor
* Government witness is a liar -Stanford attorney
By Anna Driver
HOUSTON, Feb 29 Allen Stanford stole
billions from his investors and "flushed it away" on high living
and failing businesses, a U.S. prosecutor told a jury on
Wednesday as he summed up the government's case against the
former financier.
Prosecutor William Stellmach pointed at Stanford as he
addressed the jury. "The man sitting at the table executed a
scheme for 20 years to line his pockets with billions of dollars
of other people's money," Stellmach said.
Stanford is accused of a $7 billion Ponzi scheme, one of the
biggest financial scams since the one orchestrated by Bernard
Madoff, who was arrested in December 2008. Madoff is serving a
150-year prison term for bilking investors out of billions of
dollars in a decades-long Ponzi scheme that is considered the
biggest financial fraud in U.S. history.
Stanford, 61, has pleaded not guilty to the charges against
him including fraud and conspiracy.
His attorney, Ali Fazel, countered that the government's
case was "about assumptions, presumption and reasonable doubt."
"I encourage you to look at the whole case, not just what
the prosecution is showing you," Fazel told the jury in his
closing arguments.
Prosecutors contend that Stanford used phony financial
reports and bribed a local bank regulator to persuade clients
that funds deposited with Stanford International Bank in Antigua
had been safely invested.
"The truth was that he flushed it away on failing
businesses, yachts and cricket tournaments," Stellmach said,
referring to Stanford's sponsorship of cricket.
Robert Scardino, another of Stanford's lawyers, referenced
the testimony from the government's star witness, James Davis,
Stanford's former chief financial officer. Scardino said it was
ironic that prosecutors called Stanford a liar "when the key
witness in their case has got to be one of the biggest liars
you've ever heard about or read about."
Davis testified that he and Stanford ran the alleged scheme
together over a period of years. He told of multimillion-dollar
transfers from a Swiss bank account funded with investor money
as well as fake documents meant to conceal missing money. Davis
pleaded guilty to three criminal counts in a plea agreement.
Former employees testified in Stanford's defense that he
left the day-to-day responsibility for running his companies to
others, and expert witnesses, including accountants, told the
jury that the bank's financial reports were not fraudulent.
But Stellmach said the money trail told a different story.
"If you follow the money, that path, that road, leads straight
to Allen Stanford," he said.
Stanford did not testify during the trial. At Wednesday's
closing arguments, he wore a navy blue, double-breasted suit and
- for the first time since the trial began on Jan. 23 - a tie.
The case is USA v. Stanford et al, U.S. District Court for
the Southern District of Texas, No. 09r-00342.