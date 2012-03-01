* Jury begins deliberations
* One of the biggest thefts in history -prosecutor
* Government witness is a liar - Stanford attorney
By Anna Driver
HOUSTON, Feb 29 Allen Stanford perpetrated
one of the biggest thefts in history, a U.S. prosecutor said on
Wednesday as the former financier's trial neared its end.
Stanford, 61, is on trial in federal court in Houston,
accused of running a $7 billion Ponzi scheme. Jurors began
deliberations after hearing final arguments from prosecutors and
defense attorneys.
"It was one of the greatest thefts in history. Billions of
dollars," prosecutor Gregg Costa said as he summed up the
government's case. "Fraud is just theft wearing a business
suit," he said.
Prosecutors contend that Stanford stole money from investors
in Stanford International Bank in Antigua and used it to finance
a playboy lifestyle. Stanford's attorneys say he was not
involved in day-to-day business decisions or any fraud.
In closing arguments for the defense, Stanford lawyer Robert
Scardino referred to testimony during the trial from James
Davis, Stanford's former chief financial officer.
Davis, who has pleaded guilty to three criminal counts in a
plea agreement, testified that he and Stanford ran the alleged
scheme together. He also said that Stanford made
multimillion-dollar withdrawals from a Swiss bank account funded
with investor money.
Scardino said it was ironic that prosecutors called Stanford
a liar "when the key witness in their case has got to be one of
the biggest liars you've ever heard about or read about."
After Scardino finished his defense, Stanford walked over to
his lawyer, embraced him and appeared to kiss him on the side of
the head.
Prosecutors contended that Stanford used phony financial
reports and bribed a local bank regulator to persuade clients
that funds deposited with Stanford International Bank in Antigua
had been invested safely.
"The truth was that he flushed it away on failing
businesses, yachts and cricket tournaments," prosecutor William
Stellmach said, referring to Stanford's sponsorship of cricket.
During the trial, former employees testified in Stanford's
defense that he left the day-to-day responsibility for running
his companies to others. Accountants and other expert witnesses
told the jury that the bank's financial reports were not
fraudulent.
But Stellmach said the money trail told a different story.
"If you follow the money, that path, that road, leads straight
to Allen Stanford," he said.
The courtroom was packed with attorneys, journalists and
investors who said they lost money with Stanford.
Prosecutors have said it was the biggest financial scam
since the one orchestrated by Bernard Madoff. Madoff was
arrested in 2008 and is serving a 150-year prison term for a
Ponzi scheme considered to be the biggest financial fraud in
U.S. history.
Stanford investor Cassie Wilkinson, who has attended much of
the trial, said she was brought to tears by Costa's closing
arguments. "As an investor we felt ignored for so long. To hear
Gregg say we had been taken, scammed, gave me hope," she said.
The case is USA v. Stanford et al, U.S. District Court for
the Southern District of Texas, No. 09r-00342.