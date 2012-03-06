* Judge orders deliberations to continue
* Not clear to what extent jurors disagree
* Failure to agree on all counts could result in mistrial
By Anna Driver and Eileen O'Grady
HOUSTON, March 5 The jury weighing
evidence against Allen Stanford said on Monday it was unable to
reach a verdict in the trial of the former Texas financier.
Stanford, on trial in federal court in Houston, is accused
of running a $7.1 billion Ponzi scheme.
After the jurors sent a note saying they were unable to
reach a verdict, U.S. District Judge David Hittner called them
into the courtroom and instructed them to keep deliberating,
saying the trial had been costly in time and money. "I'm going
to ask that you continue your deliberations," he said.
The jury started deliberating last Wednesday and has worked
for more than 20 hours.
It was not clear whether jurors had failed to reach a
verdict on any of the 14 counts against Stanford, or whether
they had failed to do so on just some of the counts. Failure to
agree on all counts could result in a mistrial.
Philip Hilder, a former federal prosecutor who has been
following the trial, said it was not unusual for a jury to be
deadlocked initially in a complex trial such as this one.
If they remain deadlocked, it could turn into a hung jury,
but the more common outcome is that the jury comes up with a
unanimous decision, said Hilder, a white-collar defense attorney
in Houston.
Jurors went home for the day and were due start again at
9:30 a.m. CST (1530 GMT) on Tuesday. Hittner said if the jury
again could not reach a verdict, he would ask whether jurors had
reached agreement on any of the charges.
Stanford turned to family members in the courtroom, smiling,
after reading the note from jurors.
A mistrial would be a major setback for the government in a
case that has already dragged on for three years since federal
agents shut down Stanford's financial operation in February
2009.
While in jail awaiting trial, Stanford suffered a beating
that left him with brain damage. He then became addicted to
anti-anxiety medication. His lawyers said he had lost his memory
and was not competent to stand trial.
Judge Hittner declared him competent in December and the
trial began on Jan. 23.
During the trial, prosecutors said Stanford used Stanford
International Bank in Antigua as his own personal ATM, spending
the deposits of his investors to finance a playboy lifestyle.
The government's star witness, former Stanford aide James
Davis, testified how he and Stanford funneled money from the
bank in Antigua to a secret Swiss bank account that Stanford
tapped for his personal use.
Stanford's lawyers, however, made a blistering
cross-examination of Davis, who admitted to being a liar and to
destroying evidence. Legal experts said the cross-examination
undermined Davis' credibility as a witness. Davis, 63, has
pleaded guilty to three criminal counts in a plea agreement.
During the trial, defense lawyers portrayed Stanford as a
visionary who was not involved in his firm's daily activities.
They blamed Davis for any fraud and argued that Stanford's
businesses were viable until the government shut his operations
down.