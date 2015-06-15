BRIEF-Europlan FY 2016 net profit up at RUB 3.31 bln
* Reported on Friday FY 2016 net profit of 3.31 billion roubles ($58.20 million) versus 1.41 billion roubles year ago
DUBAI, June 15 A unit of Stanford Marine Group has closed a 1.2 billion dirham ($326.7 million) sharia-compliant loan deal with a group of banks to consolidate its debts into one facility at a cheaper cost, the arranging bank said on Monday.
The murabaha-structured facility for offshore vessel operator Stanford Asia Holding Company was arranged by Dubai-based Noor Bank, with five other banks from the United Arab Emirates and Qatar taking part, it said.
No pricing or length of the murabaha, a cost-plus-profit arrangement, were provided.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham) (Reporting by David French; editing by Jason Neely)
