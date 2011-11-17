(Corrects court location from Houston to Dallas in paragraph
2; edits description of sums said to be lost in paragraph 3)
* Allen Stanford accused of running $7.2 billion fraud
* Receiver seeks claims process
* Stanford's criminal trial scheduled to begin in January
By Jonathan Stempel
Nov 17 Victims of Allen Stanford's alleged $7.2
billion Ponzi scheme may soon have a chance to submit claims,
though it remains unclear how much of their losses they might
ultimately recover.
Ralph Janvey, the court-appointed receiver for Stanford's
firm, asked a federal judge in Dallas for permission to set up
a claims process, more than 2-1/2 years after the financier's
arrest, a Wednesday court filing shows.
Approval of the request could pave the way for investors to
recover at least some of the money lost in Stanford's alleged
fraud, a sum believed to be $2 billion or more.
Stanford, 61, faces 14 criminal charges and U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission civil charges over allegations he
deceived investors who bought fake certificates of deposit from
his Antiguan bank, Stanford International Bank Ltd.
His February 2009 arrest came two months after Bernard
Madoff's Ponzi scheme was uncovered.
Wednesday's filing is "a major step" toward returning money
to victims, Kevin Sadler, a partner at Baker Botts representing
Janvey, said in an email.
Though a court-appointed examiner and a committee of
Stanford investors expressed disagreements over parts of the
process at an Oct. 13 court conference, "the court made clear
at the status conference that the process should begin, and the
receiver has acted accordingly," he added.
Peter Morgenstern, a lawyer for the investors' committee,
on Thursday declined immediate comment. John Little, the
examiner, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
It is unclear how much money will be distributed, when
payouts will begin, and how such amounts will be calculated.
"For investor claimants, the amount of the investor's net
investment in the Ponzi scheme will be one of the most
significant factors" in determining payouts, Janvey said.
The $7.2 billion figure reflects CDs on Stanford's books
when the receivership was set up, not investor losses.
At the Oct. 13 conference, Sadler said at least $2 billion
of investor funds had been lost through a series of backdated
fictitious loans. "If one wanted to consider a floor of money
that's gone, that certainly would be a candidate," he said.
HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS SOUGHT
According to a court filing, Janvey had $80.1 million of
unrestricted cash on hand as of Oct. 31, after accounting for
professional fees and costs.
The trustee is seeking another $955.3 million in
litigation. This includes $610 million from other Stanford
investors and vendors, and $335 million in British, Canadian,
Swiss and other accounts.
Liquidators in Antigua have sought control of some of these
accounts, court papers show.
Stanford recently moved to a Houston federal detention
center from the Butner Federal Correctional Complex in North
Carolina, where he was treated for an addiction to an
anti-anxiety medication.
His criminal trial is expected to begin in January in the
federal court in Houston. Stanford is scheduled to be arraigned
under his most recent indictment on Nov. 28. That proceeding
had been delayed because of his treatment at Butner.
On Thursday, U.S. District Judge David Hittner, who
oversees the criminal case, barred Stephen Cochell, a lawyer
for Stanford in the SEC case, from meeting his client at the
Houston detention center until the criminal case is finished.
The judge said public comments by Cochell about Stanford's
current mental status could impact the criminal trial. Cochell
did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Madoff is serving a 150-year prison term at Butner.
The civil case is SEC v. Stanford International Bank Ltd,
U.S. District Court, Northern District of Texas, No. 09-00298.
The criminal case is U.S. v. Stanford, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of Texas, No. 09-00342.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, editing by Dave
Zimmerman)