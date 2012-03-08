HOUSTON, March 8 A jury found on Thursday that millions of dollars in foreign accounts linked to convicted fraudster Allen Stanford were the proceeds of his Ponzi scheme.

The verdict, delivered by the same jury that found him guilty of fraud on Tuesday, allows the U.S. government to begin the process of trying to seize the funds, which are held in 29 accounts in countries including Canada and Switzerland.

Stanford was convicted on Tuesday in federal court in Houston of running a $7 billion Ponzi scheme. He has not yet been sentenced.