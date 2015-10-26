Oct 26 London-based private investment firm Stanhope Capital hired Matthew Gambles from RBC Wealth Management to join as senior director of Stanhope Capital (Jersey) Ltd.

Gambles, who was director investment counsellor at RBC, will work with Stanhope founding directors David Nolan and Jonathan Overland. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)