Oct 11 Stan Lee Media, a company that says it
controls the rights to Marvel characters including Spider Man
and Iron Man, has filed suit in U.S. District Court in Colorado
against the Walt Disney Co seeking "billions of dollars
of profits."
Stan Lee, no longer associated with the company, created
many of Marvel's stable of comic book characters. The company
claims Lee assigned it his rights to those characters in 1998
but then agreed a month later to assign the same rights to
Marvel Enterprises.
Disney acquired Marvel Enterprises, which had been renamed
Marvel Entertainment, in 2009 for $4.3 billion.
"The Walt Disney Company has represented to the public that
it, in fact, owns the copyright to these characters as well as
hundreds of other characters created by Stan Lee," the suit
alleges. "Those representations made to the public by the Walt
Disney Company are false."
The lawsuit focuses on successful movies based on Marvel
characters that Disney has released since its Marvel
acquisition. Those films include "The Avengers," which has
grossed more than $1.5 billion in worldwide sales and is second
only to "Avatar" and "Titanic," according to movie site Box
Office Mojo.
"This lawsuit is without merit," Walt Disney said in a
statement. "It arises out of the same core facts and legal
claims that have been rejected by three federal district court
judges."
Stan Lee Media, which said it was created in 1999 to "sue to
recover damages to its assets," has been involved in what it
called a "somewhat tortured history" of litigation dating from
2001 over corporate governance issues and the characters rights
in cases filed in Colorado, New York and California.
They include suits between the company, its shareholders and
Lee.
The latest suit claims that Stan Lee Media owns the rights
"to the billions of dollars that Disney has generated, or
allowed others to generate". It cites more than $3.5 billion
from motion pictures, and what it calculates is more than $2
billion from "other media," merchandising and the Broadway show
"Spiderman: Turn off the Dark."