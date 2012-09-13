* Final bids in for hardware and home unit-sources
* Business could be worth around $1.5 bln-sources
By Soyoung Kim and Michael Erman
NEW YORK, Sept 13 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc
and Apollo Global Management LLC are bidding for
a Stanley Black & Decker Inc unit that makes door locks
and bath fixtures, according to three people familiar with the
matter, in a deal that could be worth around $1.5 billion.
The two bidders, which are among a handful of parties that
submitted final bids earlier in September, appear to be the
frontrunners to buy Stanley Black & Decker's hardware and
home-improvement business, the people said.
Stanley Black & Decker, which has hired Goldman Sachs Group
to shop the business, has yet to decide which party to
sell the business to, the people said, adding that a deal could
come in the next few weeks. The unit makes a range of home
accessories under brands such as Baldwin, Weiser Lock, Kwikset
and Price Pfister.
A deal would be a big bite for Spectrum Brands, which has a
market value of just over $2 billion. The Madison,
Wisconsin-based consumer products company makes Rayovac
batteries and sells small home appliances under the George
Foreman and Black & Decker brands.
Representatives for Stanley Black & Decker, Spectrum Brands
and Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to requests for
comment. Apollo declined to comment.
Based in New Britain, Connecticut, Stanley Black & Decker
makes hardware, hand and power tools and industrial equipment.
The $12 billion home equipment company was created in 2010
through a $4.5 billion all-stock merger that combined Stanley's
black-and-yellow hand tools with Black & Decker's power tools
and door knobs.
The business is among several assets that industrial
conglomerates have put on the auction block this year in an
effort to streamline their business lines and focus on
higher-growth areas.
In July, United Technologies Corp struck a $3.46
billion deal to sell its Hamilton Sundstrand industrial
businesses to private equity firms Carlyle Group LP and
BC Partners. Last month, DuPont Co agreed to sell its car
paint unit to Carlyle for $4.9 billion.
(Reporting by Soyoung Kim, Michael Erman and Greg Roumeliotis
in New York; Editing by Gary Hill and Tim Dobbyn)