* Q1 adj EPS $1.09 vs est $1.13

* Q1 rev $2.65 bln vs est $2.64 bln

* Q1 adj gross margins flat at 37.4 pct

* Reaffirmed 2012 adj EPS outlook of $5.75-$6.00

April 18 Stanley Black & Decker Inc posted a quarterly profit that missed market expectations, sending its shares down 4 percent in extended trade, as the toolmaker was hit by a rise in costs.

The company's net income fell to $121.8 million, or 72 cents per share, from $158.7 million, or 92 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, it earned $1.09 per share.

Sales rose 12 percent to $2.65 billion.

Selling, general and administrative expenses grew 13 percent during the first quarter.

Analysts had expected earnings of $1.13 per share on revenue of $2.64 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Stanley Black & Decker said 'construction & do-it-yourself' segment, which makes up for almost half of its total sales, grew by a little over a percent, while combined sales at the remaining two segments - security and industrial - were up 24 percent.

Last year, the company, which makes power and hand tools and mechanical access solutions, bought Swedish security services firm Niscayah for $984.5 million to expand in Europe's growing electronic security systems market.

Shares of the New Britain, Connecticut-based company closed at $78.49 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

They have risen 16 percent since the beginning of the year.