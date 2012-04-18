* Q1 adj EPS $1.09 vs est $1.13
* Q1 rev $2.65 bln vs est $2.64 bln
* Q1 adj gross margins flat at 37.4 pct
* Reaffirmed 2012 adj EPS outlook of $5.75-$6.00
April 18 Stanley Black & Decker Inc
posted a quarterly profit that missed market expectations,
sending its shares down 4 percent in extended trade, as the
toolmaker was hit by a rise in costs.
The company's net income fell to $121.8 million, or 72 cents
per share, from $158.7 million, or 92 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding one-time items, it earned $1.09 per share.
Sales rose 12 percent to $2.65 billion.
Selling, general and administrative expenses grew 13 percent
during the first quarter.
Analysts had expected earnings of $1.13 per share on revenue
of $2.64 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Stanley Black & Decker said 'construction & do-it-yourself'
segment, which makes up for almost half of its total sales, grew
by a little over a percent, while combined sales at the
remaining two segments - security and industrial - were up 24
percent.
Last year, the company, which makes power and hand tools and
mechanical access solutions, bought Swedish security services
firm Niscayah for $984.5 million to expand in Europe's growing
electronic security systems market.
Shares of the New Britain, Connecticut-based company closed
at $78.49 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
They have risen 16 percent since the beginning of the year.