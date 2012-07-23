UPDATE 11-At least 12 killed in militant attack in Iran, Guards blame Saudi Arabia
* Graphic: http://tmsnrt.rs/2rA8Fy6 (Adds Guards' vow to seek revenge)
July 23 Tool maker Stanley Black & Decker said it agreed to acquire Infastech, a manufacturer of specialty engineered fastening technologies, from CVC Capital Partners and Standard Chartered Private Equity Ltd for $850 million in cash.
The acquisition is expected to add 15 cents per share in the first year following the closing of the transaction.
* Graphic: http://tmsnrt.rs/2rA8Fy6 (Adds Guards' vow to seek revenge)
June 7 French laundry services group Elis SA sweetened its offer to buy UK peer Berendsen Plc on Wednesday, and the companies said they had agreed in principle on key terms.