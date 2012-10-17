* Third-quarter adjusted profit/share $1.40 vs est $1.45
* Cuts 2012 adjusted earnings/share outlook to about $5.25
* Shares fall as much as 6 percent
By Bijoy Anandoth Koyitty
Oct 17 Stanley Black & Decker Inc, known
for its Black & Decker and Dewalt power tools and Stanley
security products, is sharpening its focus on emerging markets
as economic woes in Europe forced it to cut its full-year
earnings outlook.
The company said the goal is to have emerging markets
contribute 20 percent of its total revenue by 2015, and increase
it to 30 percent by the end of the decade.
Emerging markets, which include Asia and Latin America,
accounted for about 14 percent of the company's total revenue in
the third quarter.
Shares of Stanley Black & Decker fell as much as 6 percent
to a two-month low of $68.09 on Wednesday after the company cut
its full-year adjusted earnings outlook as lower margins hurt
its third quarter.
On a conference call with analysts, the company said it
would invest $20 million developing its brand in emerging
markets. This will be part of a $100 million investment it is
planning to revive revenue growth, starting in the fourth
quarter.
Stanley Black & Decker in July acquired Singapore-based
Infastech, a maker of engineered mechanical fasteners, for $850
million in cash to expand its footprint in emerging markets.
New Britain, Connecticut-based Stanley Black & Decker, with
a market value of about $12 billion, said it would also change
its product sourcing strategy to boost its presence in emerging
markets.
The company said it would have local experts manufacture
most of its products with mid-price points, replacing more
expensive Western-designed products.
The United States accounted for about 53 percent of the
company's third-quarter revenue, while Europe contributed 24
percent.
SHRINKING MARGINS
Stanley Black & Decker reported earnings, excluding items,
of $1.40 per share for the third quarter, lagging analysts'
average forecast of a profit of $1.45 per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"The earnings miss was largely due to the European
industrial and security segments where business continues to be
a challenge," Longbow Research analyst David Macgregor said.
The company said it now expects full-year adjusted earnings
of about $5.25 per share, down from its previous forecast of
between $5.40 and $5.65 per share.
Stanley Black & Decker said third-quarter margins fell to
36.2 percent from 37 percent, mainly due to lower volumes in its
high-margin industrial and security divisions.
Revenue rose 6 percent to $2.79 billion, but fell short of
analysts' estimates of $2.83 billion.
The company's shares, which have gained 22 percent of their
value in the last three months, were down 5 percent at $68.97 in
afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.